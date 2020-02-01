Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.14. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

