Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earning Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Western Digital earned a media sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the data storage provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Western Digital’s score:

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,006,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

