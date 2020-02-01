Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given “In-Line” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.87.

WDC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

