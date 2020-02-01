Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.87.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

