Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.07 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

