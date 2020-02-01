Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 197 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.