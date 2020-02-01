Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $638,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $85.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

