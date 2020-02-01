Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 524.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 178,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 594,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,542,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woori Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

WF stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Woori Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.