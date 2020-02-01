Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

Shares of TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

