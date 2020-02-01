Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,734 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Workday by 121.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Workday by 29.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 11.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $184.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.49. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $151.06 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $558,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

