Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $265.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.90. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $269.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.