Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

NYSE TRI opened at $80.34 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.