Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,535 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,888,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $73.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

