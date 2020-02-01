Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 553 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,623,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at about $28,630,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

