Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 59.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Livecoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Wings has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $1.85 million and $63,556.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02984267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00194160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Upbit, Liqui, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

