Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

WING has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.06.

WING opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.76. Wingstop has a one year low of $62.15 and a one year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wingstop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $240,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

