WINk Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. WINk has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000890 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

