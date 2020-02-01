World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $24,810,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Macy’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 247,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Macy’s by 72.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

