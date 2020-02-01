World Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,759,000 after acquiring an additional 285,884 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $648,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 389,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

