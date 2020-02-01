World Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $196.23 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $210.18. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

