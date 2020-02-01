World Asset Management Inc Has $619,000 Holdings in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $111.13 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

