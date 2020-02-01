World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,107 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $45,927,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,918,000 after buying an additional 1,969,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 1,527,608 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after buying an additional 1,108,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIM. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

