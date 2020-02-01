World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,954,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $8,835,189. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

NYSE:CSL opened at $156.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.10. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.88 and a 1-year high of $164.80.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.