WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after acquiring an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $232,393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. 473,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.80. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $318.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.99%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.