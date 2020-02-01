X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $7,628.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00057852 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 51,121,574,293 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.