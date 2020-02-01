Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.73-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. Xcel Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.93. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

