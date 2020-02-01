Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Shares of XRX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xerox by 611.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
