Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of XRX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Xerox by 611.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

