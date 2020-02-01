xEURO Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,364.00 (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, xEURO has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One xEURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00013040 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. xEURO has a total market capitalization of $24,687.00 and approximately $13,364.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xEURO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

xEURO Token Profile