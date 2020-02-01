Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Earns Buy Rating from Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XLNX. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.22.

XLNX opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

