Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,959. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

