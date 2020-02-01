Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $38,552,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,236,596 shares of company stock valued at $122,967,978 over the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. 615,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,971. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.