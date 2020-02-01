Zacks: Analysts Expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $773.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce sales of $773.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $777.20 million and the lowest is $770.00 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $772.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. Bank of America cut Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 531,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

