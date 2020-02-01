Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 100,590 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 352.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

BSM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 787,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,505. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.