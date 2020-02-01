Zacks: Analysts Expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to post sales of $18.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.19 billion. Centene reported sales of $16.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $74.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.96 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.22 billion to $81.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centene.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 142,810 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 13.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 660,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,642,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

