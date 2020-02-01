Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

NYSE ST traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 869,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 390,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

