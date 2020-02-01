Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Teligent reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 232.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 247.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TLGT remained flat at $$0.41 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,405. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Teligent has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

