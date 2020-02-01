Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 462,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit