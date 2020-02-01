Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. The company had a trading volume of 462,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

