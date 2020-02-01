Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AMK traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $30.91.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.