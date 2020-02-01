Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,061,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMK traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

