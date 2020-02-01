Zacks: Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.10 Million

Analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post $107.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $104.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $424.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $424.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $444.38 million, with estimates ranging from $442.90 million to $445.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,062. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $66.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

