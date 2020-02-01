Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PNFP. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $59.06. 427,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,903. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $1,319,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $1,412,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

