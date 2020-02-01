Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to post $35.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $139.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.29 billion to $144.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $144.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $153.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Shares of WBA traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

