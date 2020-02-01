Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Check Cap stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 328,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

