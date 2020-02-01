Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.75 Target Price for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 212 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE HCFT remained flat at $$3.28 during midday trading on Friday. 35,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,710. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.25. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -96.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.