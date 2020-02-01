Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to Hold

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Get NOVOZYMES A/S/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOVOZYMES A/S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.