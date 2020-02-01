Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE:WYND traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 847,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 163.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,646 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 442.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

