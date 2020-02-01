Zayedcoin Price Tops $0.0015 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zayedcoin has a market cap of $9,329.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zayedcoin has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000272 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

ZYD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net . Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

