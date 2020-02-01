Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $572.46 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $65.11 or 0.00696789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, Crex24, Bithumb and Cryptomate. In the last week, Zcash has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $572.46 million and approximately $370.88 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00117894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00116874 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002339 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,792,356 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

