Zcoin (XZC) Price Reaches $7.46 on Top Exchanges

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 57.9% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $69.97 million and $11.58 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $7.46 or 0.00080390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, QBTC, CoinExchange and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,269.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.01945545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.04003870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00739764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00773019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009394 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00691970 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,143 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, QBTC, Koinex, Upbit, Indodax, Bittrex, Coinroom, Binance, CoinExchange, TDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

