ZCore Price Hits $0.0261 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $162,698.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,233,474 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $32.15, $10.39, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

