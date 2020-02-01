Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including UEX, BiteBTC, IDEX and Kyber Network. Zilliqa has a market cap of $60.04 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,160,418,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,868,951,245 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Kucoin, BitForex, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, OTCBTC, AirSwap, Zebpay, Upbit, Bithumb, Kyber Network, FCoin, WazirX, Coinhub, OKEx, GOPAX, Coinone, Bitbns, Gate.io, BiteBTC, UEX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DragonEX, Koinex, OOOBTC, DEx.top, Binance, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Hotbit, DDEX and Korbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

